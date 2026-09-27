20 Sand Mining Tractors Evade Police Raid In Morena, One Hits Car During Escape | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Around 20 tractor-trolleys allegedly carrying illegally mined sand from the Chambal River sped away after spotting police in Morena on Sunday morning. One tractor hit a car in Rathore Colony on Tanch Road, pushing it into a roadside drain.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am. The fleeing tractors also damaged a wooden counter outside a house and a water supply line. Two CCTV clips showing the tractor-trolleys speeding through the area have surfaced.

Resident Naresh Rathore said he had returned from Dholpur and entered his street when several tractor-trolleys came speeding towards him. One hit his car. He said two police personnel on foot and a police vehicle were following them.

"I narrowly escaped death today; it feels like a rebirth," Rathore said.

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Eyewitness Kamala Bai said she heard a commotion and saw sand-laden tractor-trolleys speeding through the colony, with police personnel and vehicles following them.

Five months ago, the Supreme Court had directed Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to curb illegal sand mining in the Chambal region through measures including CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking and joint patrols.

CSP Deepali Chandoriya said she was unaware of the incident and would look into it.

DFO Harishchandra Baghel said a joint task force, police and forest department team had launched an operation, but the tractor-trolleys escaped into the residential area. Police are attempting to identify the vehicles from CCTV footage.

Driver dumps sand on highway while fleeing police

A tractor-trolley driver allegedly dumped sand on a highway while fleeing a police team during a crackdown on sand transportation in Morena.

According to reports, Civil Lines police were pursuing the tractor-trolley carrying sand from the Chambal area when the driver accelerated to escape. As police continued the chase, the driver raised the trolley's hydraulic lift and began dumping sand while the vehicle was still moving.

Within moments, loose sand spread across the highway, creating a hazardous situation for commuters and motorists. A speeding car or two-wheeler could have lost control after hitting the patch of sand. However, no major accident was reported.

Despite the sand being dumped on the road, police continued the pursuit and eventually intercepted the tractor-trolley after considerable effort. Police seized the vehicle and initiated legal action against the driver.

The incident has raised questions about enforcement and surveillance of sand transportation in the Chambal region, where police and the administration have consistently claimed action against the illegal sand trade.

Police are investigating where the sand was sourced from and what documents the driver possessed for its transportation.