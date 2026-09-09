Body Ferried Across Overflowing Drain In Iron Cauldron For Last Rites In MP's Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident highlighting the lack of basic facilities in MP’s Morena, villagers were forced to transport a dead body in a large iron cauldron across an overflowing drain to perform the last rites. The incident occurred at Bhaura Singh Ka Pura village in Pahadgarh Janpad Panchayat after resident Hukum Singh Parmar died. With no cremation ground in the village and the usual route submerged following heavy rain, villagers resorted to the risky method.

According to information, Hukum Singh Parmar’s funeral procession had to leave Bhaura Singh Ka Pura for the last rites. However, the village drain was overflowing following continuous rainfall, leaving the regular route submerged.

With no safe passage available, villagers placed the deceased’s body inside a large iron cauldron. Several people entered the water and carefully steadied the vessel while taking the body across the rain-swollen drain in Morena.

Watch Morena Iron Cauldron Video

#WATCH | No Cremation Ground In Morena Village, Locals Transport Body In Cauldron To Cross Overflowing Drain And Reach Other Village For Final Rites #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/tJrOgwhof6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 9, 2026

Videos and photographs of the Morena funeral procession have surfaced on social media. The visuals purportedly show villagers carrying the body across the overflowing drain using the large iron vessel while several people accompany them through the water.

The incident has also brought attention to the alleged absence of a cremation ground in Bhaura Singh Ka Pura, which reportedly has a population of more than 2,000. The family eventually performed the last rites in a private field.

Villagers Flag Monsoon Struggle

Villagers claimed the overflowing drain during monsoon regularly creates problems in entering and leaving the village. Funeral processions become particularly difficult when rising water cuts off the usual route.

Following the Morena viral video, District Panchayat CEO Kamlesh Bhargava said an inquiry would be conducted if a cremation ground had not been constructed or if irregularities were found in the construction work.

He said strict action would be taken against those found responsible and assured that a cremation ground would be constructed at the earliest.