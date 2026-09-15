Morena Road Accident: One Dead, 5 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Mata Basaiya Temple Devotees Crashes

Morena Road Accident | AI Generated Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and five others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying villagers to Mata Basaiya temple met with an accident in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. The Morena tractor-trolley accident took place near the CM Rise School in Jaura when the axle of the tractor-trolley suddenly broke, causing the passengers to fall off. Five people were injured in the Morena road accident, while one person was reported dead.

Mata Basaiya Temple Devotees Accident

According to reports, devotees from Kattoli village in the Pahargarh police station area had set off on a tractor-trolley to worship at the Mata Basaiya temple. Along with the men, women and children were also aboard the tractor. The villagers had just reached the CM Rise School in the Jaura police station area when the tractor-trolley’s axle suddenly broke. The axle broke, causing panic among the people on the trolley, and many were thrown onto the road.

The tractor-trolley accident in Morena left several devotees injured. The incident has also been reported as a Jaura tractor-trolley accident, as it took place near the CM Rise School in Jaura.

Morena Road Accident Injured Referred To Morena District Hospital

Following the accident, there was chaos at the scene. Bystanders immediately rushed the injured to Jaura Hospital for treatment. After first aid, the seriously injured were referred to Morena District Hospital. Five people were reportedly injured in the Madhya Pradesh road accident. One person has also been reported dead. However, the names of the deceased and injured have not yet been officially released.

Tractor-Trolley Axle Collapse In Morena

After receiving information about the incident, Morena police arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Police are investigating the cause of the tractor-trolley axle collapse in Morena. They are also investigating how many people were on board the tractor-trolley at the time of the accident and whether the trolley was overloaded.

The Morena accident news has raised questions about the number of people travelling in the tractor-trolley and whether safety rules were followed.