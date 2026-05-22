2 Politicians Fell Into Honeytrap; Madhya Pradesh Blackmail Racket Triggers Political Stir

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Honeytrap 2.0 Story', like its Part I episode, has stirred up a discussion across the state.

The police have begun to interrogate Shweta Jain, Alka Dikshit, and Reshu Choudhary after arresting them.

The police are trying to extract the names of those whom they had blackmailed because many people kept away from revealing their identities out of shame.

Jitendra Purohit, Lakhan Choudhary, and Jaideep Dikshit used to extort money from the victims of the gang.

According to reports, the MANY GIRLS CAUGHT IN RACKET B names of two politicians were among those whom the gang had shaken down.

After the revelation of the names of powerful politicians in the case, the police have begun to handle it with caution.

According to sources, many people are trying to sweep the case under the carpet. oth Shweta Jain and Reshu Choudhary trapped many girls who they used to send to different people for blackmailing.

The police are gathering information to reach those girls.

AI GENERATED It was Reshu who trapped both politicians, one of whom holds an important position in the ruling dispensation.

According to sources, the name of one of the politicians escaped the lips of Shweta during interrogation.

As soon as the police came to know of the name, they informed the higher-ups, and afterwards, the Indore police commissioner is himself monitoring the case. The top brass in Bhopal are also keeping an eye on the episode.

Sources said when the police were sifting through the mobile phones of Reshu and Shweta, they encountered the names of many influential people.

Now, the investigators are gathering information about those whom the gang had blackmailed. The police may take the statements of those people.