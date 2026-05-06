2 Burnt Alive After Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole On Gwalior-Dabra Road-- VIDEO

Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole On Gwalior - Dabra Road, 2 Burnt Alive, 1 Injured -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident burnt two alive and left one critical in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported on Wednesday.

According to information, the accident occurred in the Dabra area of Gwalior district late Monday around 2 am near Arru Tiraha on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway.

Initial reports indicated that a speeding car lost control and crashed into an electric pole. The impact was so severe that the car caught fire immediately and turned into a ball of flames within moments.

Three youths were travelling in the car. They had come to Gwalior to attend a friend’s wedding and were returning to Shivpuri after the function.

Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole on Gwalior–Dabra Road; 2 Lose Lives, 1 Injured#MPNews | #MPAccident | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/9ps0pqT1l8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 6, 2026

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was moving at a high speed when the driver lost control, leading to the crash. As soon as the car hit the pole, sparks triggered a fire that spread rapidly.

Two occupants, identified as Avdhesh Vishwakarma and Ramji Soni, got trapped inside the car.

The fire spread so quickly that they did not get a chance to escape and were burned alive.

The third youth, Chandraprakash Soni, managed to escape from the burning vehicle with great difficulty.

However, he suffered severe burn injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital. His condition remains critical.

Local residents rushed to the spot after the accident and tried to control the fire. The police and fire brigade were also informed.

Firefighters reached the scene and brought the blaze under control after a tough effort, but by then the car had been completely gutted.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding and loss of control caused the accident.

Police are now trying to determine the exact speed of the vehicle and the condition of the driver at the time of the crash.

The incident has created terror in the area.