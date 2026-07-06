19-Year-Old Labourer From UP's Fatehpur Found Hanging In Gwalior Room; Probe On | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old labourer from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, who lived with his cousin, allegedly hanged himself on Sunday in his rented room in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. No suicide note was found at the scene.

The incident occurred in Transport Nagar, located within the Bahodapur police station area of ​​Gwalior.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as 19-year-old Shiva Savita, a native of Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. He lived in Gwalior with his cousin and worked as a laborer.

According to the police, Shiva Savita and his cousin, 17-year-old Satyam Savita, lived in a rented room in TP Nagar, Bahodapur. Both earned their livelihood by working as labourers.

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On Sunday, around 12:30 PM, both had gone to work as usual. While at work, Shiva told his brother Satyam that he was having severe stomach pain and was going to his room to rest.

After finishing work around 6 PM, Satyam went out with some friends. When he returned to the room at night, the door was locked from the inside. He called out several times but received no response.

When he looked inside through the window, he saw Shiva hanging from a noose.

He was horrified upon seeing this. He immediately informed the Bahodapur police.

Upon receiving the information, the Bahodapur police arrived at the scene and took body from the noose. Subsequently, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

The reason for the suicide remains unknown at this stage. The police have seized the deceased's mobile phone.

The police have informed the deceased's family in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh about the incident.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted after the family arrives in Gwalior.

The police state that the matter is being investigated from all angles; the actual reason behind the suicide will only become clear once the investigation is complete.