18 Labourer Women Injured As Pickup Carrying Them Overturns In Balaghat, Driver Flees Spot |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The pickup vehicle, carrying the 18 rural women, for paddy transplantation, lost control and overturned leaving all of them injured in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on Sunday.

The accident occurred near the Batarmara bridge within the Rampayli police station limits, Balaghat.

According to the report, the critically injured were identified as Sunita Gajbhiye and Savita Lilhare, residents of Dongarmali. They were referred to Gondia due to their critical condition.

All injured are heading out for paddy transplantation during the Kharif season on Sunday in a pickup that lost control and overturned near Batarmara bridge.

All the injured women are residents of Dongarmali and Bitoli villages.

Chaos and cries for help erupted at the scene immediately after the crash. The injured were transported to the district hospital via '108' ambulances.

Pickup Overturned After Losing Control

Urmila Lilhare and Rekha Upvanshi recounted that they had boarded the pickup from their village around 9:00 AM on Sunday.

They were on their way to Nevargaon for paddy transplantation work. Near the Batarmara bridge, the pickup vehicle lost control and overturned.

When they regained consciousness after the accident, the women found themselves lying injured on the ground, while the pickup vehicle lay overturned in a nearby field.

The Rampayli police are recording the statements of the injured. The pickup driver fled the scene after the incident.

It is reported that a technical fault in the vehicle caused the driver to lose control, leading to the accident.

Rampayli police registered a case against the driver, seized the pickup and started the investigation into the cause of the accident.