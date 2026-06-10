17-Year-Old Youth Found Hanging Weeks After Same-Sex Marriage In MP's Bhind; Police Probe Partner For Abetment

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Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old youth was found hanging a few weeks after entering into a gay marriage with a 26-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

The incident happened on Jail Road under the Lahar Police Station area in Bhind.

His family members have accused the victim's 26-year-old partner of harassment, abetment to suicide and unnatural sex.

According to reports, 26-year-old Ravi Jatav works as a meter reader for the electricity company. He met the 17-year-old teenager via Instagram about four or five months ago.

It is said that for the past few years, the teenager preferred a lifestyle and attire similar to that of girls. Their social media acquaintance gradually evolved into friendship and eventually a romantic relationship.

Family members and locals stated that the two visited Vaishno Devi in ​​April. Upon their return, they allegedly got married at the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior.

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Information suggests that the two were later living like husband and wife in a house on Jail Road, Lahar.

The deceased's family background was also challenging; After his father's death, his mother remarried and started living separately.

The teenager and his younger brother lived with their grandparents, though for some time, the teenager had been living alone in his own house.

It is being told that on May 30, Ravi had gone to the village with his parents. On returning on June 1, there was a dispute between the two over something. Following which, the minor asked Ravi to leave.

According to Ravi, the teenager's mobile phone subsequently became unreachable. On June 3, suspecting something amiss, Ravi arrived at the residence to check on him.

He called the deceased's younger brother and had the room unlocked. Inside, Kishore's body was found hanging from a noose made of a scarf. Preliminary observations suggested the body had been there for several days.

The deceased's brother has leveled serious allegations against Ravi, claiming that Ravi had mentioned the hanging even before entering the room. Allegations have also been made regarding the deletion of mobile data and the destruction of the SIM card.

The family alleged that the minor was lured into marriage and subjected to mistreatment.

Lahar SHO Shivsingh Yadav stated that the investigation is underway. Further action will be taken once the post-mortem report is received.