Bhopal Metro Hosts First-Ever Fitness Party On Wheels; 50 Participants Book Entire Coach— VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fitness party was organised inside a moving Bhopal Metro train on Sunday evening under the "Celebration on Wheel" campaign, marking a first-of-its-kind event in the city's metro network.

The event was the first of its kind in the history of Bhopal Metro. A group of 50 people booked an entire metro coach by paying the fixed fee of ₹7,000 to take part in the special activity.

Videos of the event are circulating widely on social media, showing people dancing, interacting, and chatting inside a moving Bhopal Metro train during the fitness party.

It's looking more like a club inside moving train, women are all dressed up, and the men too are dressed and dancing on different Bollywood songs.

Watch the videos below :

During the one-hour journey, participants shared useful fitness and health tips with each other and discussed ways to stay active and healthy despite their busy lifestyles.

The event, named "Metro Moves," was jointly organised by "Jara Hatke Events" and "Boss Lady Bhopal." The atmosphere inside the metro was very different from a regular day, with participants enjoying a mix of fitness activities, music, live dance performances and interactive sessions.

The journey also gave people an opportunity to meet new people, make friends and enjoy a different social experience while travelling on the metro.

Camera persons were also present to capture the moments while the crowd dances their heart out.

Several well-known social media influencers from the city also attended the event. Photos and videos from the fitness party were captured and later shared online.

As the visuals spread across social media, Bhopal Metro's unique initiative quickly attracted attention and went viral, with many people praising the creative use of the metro space for community events.