Likes Over Lives: Roads Become Stage For Risky Reels In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reckless stunts on Bhopal's roads are emerging as a safety concern with young motorists risking their lives and endangering others in a bid to gain likes, views and followers on social media.

An alarming incident occurred on January 19 near Ekant Park in posh Habibganj when a young man suddenly climbed out of the driver's seat of a moving car and stood on its roof while the vehicle continued moving on the road.

The stunt triggered panic among nearby motorists, disrupted traffic and drew the attention of passersby, many of whom recorded videos that later went viral on social media. No major accident occurred.

VIP Road and other posh areas of the city have become preferred locations for such activities, where stunt riders not only put their own lives at risk but also create hazards for other motorists and pedestrians, increasing the chances of serious accidents.

Over the past month alone, four videos showing car occupants performing dangerous stunts on city roads have gone viral.

In all four cases, traffic police traced the vehicles through registration numbers visible in the footage, seized the cars and initiated legal action under the Motor Vehicle Act.

However, action against bikers is difficult. Many young riders performing stunts use modified motorcycles that either lack registration plates or display tampered numbers, making identification challenging.

Auto and e-rickshaw drivers not behind

Auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers have also been caught performing stunts. Several videos of e-rickshaw stunts on VIP Road surfaced last year, prompting police action in some cases. In several incidents, stunt performers suffered injuries while innocent commuters were also hurt.

Stunts for social likes

Dangerous acts are often performed solely for creating reels, police said. Typically, the stunt performer rides or drives ahead while associates follow behind in another vehicle to film the act.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul said action was taken as soon as such incidents came to the notice of traffic police. Cases are registered and vehicles involved are seized, he added.

Viral stunt cases this year

Jan 19: Shreshta Parmar climbed out of the driver's seat of a moving car and stood on its roof near Ekant Park.

Apr 25: Youth Shoaib Faisal performed a bike stunt on VIP Road.

May 2: Two youths were seen hanging out of a moving car on VIP Road. Police seized a car linked to Akbar.

May 29: Sameer Khan allegedly performed a similar stunt after emerging from the driver's seat of a moving car near Polytechnic Crossing. Traffic police seized vehicles and registered cases in all four incidents.