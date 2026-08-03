17-Year-Old Teen Dies After Consuming Hair Dye; Family Alleges Harassment By Local Youth In MP's Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly consuming hair dye at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The incident took place in the Bhitarwar police station area on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nisha Jatav, daughter of Kallu Jatav and a resident of Ward No. 4 in Bhitarwar.

According to reports, she was alone at home at the time of the incident as her parents had gone out for manual labour. She allegedly consumed hair dye and was later rushed for treatment, where she succumbed to her condition.

Family said, when they returned in the evening, Nisha was cooking food on the stove. Suddenly, she began vomiting, and her condition deteriorated rapidly.

An empty bottle of hair dye was found nearby, prompting the family to immediately rush her by ambulance to Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior.

She succumbed to her condition at the hospital around 11 PM. On Monday, the police conducted a post-mortem examination and handed the body over to the family for the last rites.

The deceased's father, Kallu Jatav, has alleged that Sandeep Jatav, son of Maharaj Singh Jatav and a resident of Pachora, had been harassing his daughter for several days.

He stated that the accused had come to the back of their house around 2 PM on Sunday, threatening the girl and pressuring her to meet him. Just a few hours after the youth left, Nisha consumed the poisonous substance.

The family also claims that while they were rushing her to the hospital in the ambulance, Nisha gestured for her father's mobile phone and allegedly called that same youth twice.

Bhitarwar police station stated that the female student died during treatment after consuming a poisonous substance. The body has been handed over to the family following the post-mortem examination.

The police are investigating all the facts. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.