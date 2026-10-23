 17-Year-Old Student Allegedly Raped, Threatened With Video Circulation In Gwalior
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17-Year-Old Student Allegedly Raped, Threatened With Video Circulation In Gwalior

A 17-year-old student in Gwalior has alleged rape and threats to circulate a video of the incident. Police registered an FIR against suspect Aarush Mishra under rape-related provisions and the POCSO Act. The minor reportedly faced mental distress following the threats. Gola Ka Mandir police are investigating the allegations and collecting evidence in the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
17-Year-Old Student Allegedly Raped, Threatened With Video Circulation In Gwalior
17-Year-Old Student Allegedly Raped, Threatened With Video Circulation In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old student has allegedly been raped and threatened with the circulation of a video of the incident by a young man in Gwalior. Police have registered an FIR against the suspect, identified as Aarush Mishra, under rape-related provisions and the POCSO Act.

According to police, the minor approached Gola Ka Mandir police station and lodged a complaint against Mishra, alleging that he raped her and recorded a video of the incident.

The student further alleged that Mishra threatened to circulate the video publicly and used it to pressure her. The threats reportedly caused her significant mental distress, following which she approached police to report the matter.

Acting on the complaint, Gola Ka Mandir police registered an FIR against Mishra under the relevant provisions relating to rape and the POCSO Act, as the complainant is below 18 years of age.

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Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations and are gathering evidence to establish the sequence of events. Investigators will examine the minor's statement, the alleged crime scene and other material relevant to the case.

The allegations concerning the recording and threatened circulation of the video are also being examined as part of the investigation.

Police are working to verify the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the threats mentioned in the complaint.

Further details regarding the investigation and any subsequent action against the suspect are awaited. The allegations remain under investigation, and police have yet to establish the complete circumstances of the incident.

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