17-Year-Old Hangs Self At Residence In Bhopal, Dies During Treatment | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old school student attempted to hang herself to death and died during treatment in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported in Wednesday.

According to information, the tragedy occurred at the deceased’s residence in Habibganj area of Bhopal on Tuesday night.

Police said the girl was rushed to a hospital by her family, where she died during treatment on Wednesday early morning.

The deceased was identified as Monika Raikwar, daughter of Ramkrishna Raikwar, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, 6 Number Stop area.

Her father works in a government job, while her mother is employed in the private sector.

Police said both parents had gone to work when the incident took place. When they returned home, they found their daughter hanging but still alive. She was immediately taken to hospital.

No suicide note found

During the preliminary investigation, no suicide note was found at the spot.

Police officials said that in initial statements, the family mentioned that Monika was upset after her Class 10 exam results did not go well, and she may have been under depression.

However, police are also investigating other possible angles, including a potential relationship matter.

An inquest has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday, after which the body was handed over to the family.