17-Year-Old Girl Dies During Treatment After Consuming Sulphas In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old student died after allegedly consuming Sulphas in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said on Sunday.

Family members said her father had scolded her for using mobile phone late at night.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Gunga police station in Bhopal.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she died during treatment on Sunday morning.

Passed class 12 with first division

According to Gunga police, the deceased was identified as Khushi Kushwaha (17), a resident of the Ratua area and the eldest child of Jagdish Kushwaha.

She is survived by a younger sister and a younger brother. Khushi passed her Class 12 examination in first division this year and was preparing to seek admission to a private college in Bhanpur.

Family members told police that Khushi was using her mobile phone late Saturday night. Her father scolded her for using it. She then became angry and went to the bathroom.

After some time, Khushi's health began to deteriorate. When her family questioned her, she admitted to consuming sulphas. Family members immediately rushed her to the hospital.

Death during treatment

Doctors began treating the student at the hospital, but her condition remained critical. She died during treatment early Sunday morning.

Police launch investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the hospital and took necessary legal action. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family.

Police have registered a case and begun investigating the matter. Officials say that further action will be taken based on the family's statements and other facts.