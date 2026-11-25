17-Year-Old Class 10 Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In Gwalior, Video Circulated On Social Media; Suspect Absconding | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth who recorded a video of the crime and circulated it on social media in Gwalior's Maharajpura police station limits.

On Tuesday night, police registered a case against the suspect under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology (IT) Act.

Suspect Allegedly Stalked Girl

According to police, the girl came into contact with the suspect, identified as Harendra Gurjar, around four months ago while travelling to school and attending coaching classes.

Initially, the two spoke over the phone, but the girl soon stopped talking to him. However, Gurjar allegedly continued to follow her and pressured her to speak to him as a brother.

Girl Taken to Suspect's House

According to the complaint, on Nov 16, the girl left home around 3.30 pm to visit her aunt after an argument with her elder sister.

After running out of money for transport, she sat at Dussehra Ground. She borrowed a stranger's mobile phone, called Gurjar and asked him for ₹50.

Gurjar allegedly reached the spot and took her to his house on the pretext of giving her money.

As nobody else was present in the house, he allegedly locked the room and committed the crime. He also allegedly threatened her using the video.

Video Reaches Brother's Phone

The following morning, the girl went to her aunt's house and returned home on Nov 21.

On Nov 23, the video went viral on social media and reached her brother's mobile phone.

The girl's parents accompanied her to the police station on Tuesday night, where she narrated her ordeal.

Police Launch Search for Suspect

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said an investigation was underway.

Gurjar has been absconding since the incident. Police teams are searching his possible hideouts.

The officer said the suspect would be arrested soon and appropriate legal action would be taken against him.