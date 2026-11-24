Vikhroli Clothes Vendor Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting And Stalking 13-Year-Old Girl | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vikhroli Police have registered a case against a local clothes vendor, identified as Mohammed Annas, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting and stalking a 13-year-old girl. The accused was apprehended by alert residents on Tuesday and handed over to the authorities.

Accused Allegedly Assaulted Minor On Pretext Of Taking Measurements

According to the police, the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the minor’s mother. Police said the incident occurred during the first week of October 2026, when the accused, a clothes seller in the area, allegedly approached the girl near her residence on the pretext of taking her measurements and touched her inappropriately. Following the incident, he allegedly stalked the victim repeatedly.

On November 24, the complainant spotted Annas in the same locality. Police said that when she confronted him, the accused attempted to flee the scene. However, local residents intervened, nabbed him, and promptly handed him over to the Vikhroli police.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, and further investigation is currently underway, police added.

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