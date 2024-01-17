17% Children Never Attended School, Or Dropped Out In Bhopal: ASER Report

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the state capital, approximately 17% of children either never enrolled in school or dropped out of their studies and these are the students who never became part of X standard, says Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) report 2023 published on Wednesday. The report sheds light on the distressing trend of students discontinuing their education before reaching higher grades or enrolling in undergraduate programs.

53.3% of the boys are enrolled in X standard and below classes, the number becomes more than half i.e. 20.4% in XI and XII standard and when it comes to UG programme the number drops to 8.1%. The similar story goes with the girls, 41.4% girls are the students of X standard and below classes. 22.2% are the part of the XI and XII standard, but for the UG classes girls are more in number 8.8%.

Surveyed youth were given five types of tasks -- basic reading, math and English abilities; application of basic skills to everyday calculations; reading and understanding written instructions; and financial calculations that need to be done in real life.

Max students opted humanities

35.9% students enrolled in the XI standard opted for arts followed by 25.3% for Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), 25.3% for commerce and 9.8% for others including medicine, agriculture, vocational, professional courses.

English reading

More than 49% girls in an age group of 14-16 years can read at least sentences in English, while the percentage of boys stood at 46% in the age group. While of the age group of 17-18 years, 56.1% boys can read the sentences and 53.3% girls.

Girls lag behind in calculations

The students of the age of 17-18 years, ‘Managing a budget’, 72.3% boys can calculate it, but only 38.1 girls can do it. Applying a discount is an uphill task for the girls, only 20.8% girls can do it and on the other hand 60.1% boys can calculate them. Calculating the repayment is an uphill task for both, only 16.5% boys can calculate it and 4.9% girls.

Boys outsmart girls in digital awareness

When it comes to digital awareness and skills girls lag behind. 72 % boys aged 17-18 years can easily handle smartphones and digital tasks, while only 56% girls can do it. 75.8% boys can browse information, while the girls percentage stands at 71.5% . But while using Google maps, 54% boys can do it, but only 16.6% girls can do it.