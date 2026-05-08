15-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted By Two Acquaintances In Gwalior; Accused Threatened To Leak His Video

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by two acquaintances in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused assaulted him physically, sexually and even blackmailed him, threatening to leak his private videos if he informs about the incident to anyone.

The boy did not disclose his ordeal due to fear, until recently he mustered courage and narrated the entire incident to his family. The family approached police station and a case was registered. One of the accused has been arrested.

The accused recorded a video of the sexual assault to blackmail him, subjected him to a severe beating, and—under threat—even forced him to hand over the earring he was wearing. Out of fear and shame, the victim kept this traumatic secret hidden from his family for several days. The truth finally came to light when his health deteriorated, leaving his family members utterly shocked. His relatives immediately took him to the police station, where the police promptly registered a case and initiated an investigation.

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The police investigation revealed that an acquaintance of the victim had taken the boy to a relative's house on pretext of a get-together. Once there, the accused forcibly sexually assaulted him and recorded a video of the act. Subsequently, the victim was taken to the Kila gate area, where an accomplice of the accused also subjected him to the same assault. When the boy attempted to resist, he was brutally beaten and threatened with death.

The police have arrested 26-year-old Suraj Prajapati in connection with this case, while his minor accomplice remains at large. A shocking revelation that emerged during the investigation is that the accused had previously subjected the victim to similar abuse, but the boy had remained silent due to the threats he received.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Prashant Sharma, an FIR was immediately registered based on the minor's complaint, and one of the accused has been arrested. The search for the second accused is ongoing, and he is expected to be arrested soon.