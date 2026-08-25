14-Year-Old School Girl Kidnapped & Gang-Raped In MP's Jabalpur, 4 Arrested

Four Arrested After 14-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Gang-Rape In MP's Shahpura | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of youths in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Police have arrested four accused and detained another minor in connection with the case.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Shahpura police station area, Jabalpur.

According to police, the prime accused, identified as Nikhil Singh Rajput, had befriended the girl and allegedly sexually assaulted her. He is also accused of recording a video of the incident.

Police said the accused allegedly used the video to threaten and blackmail the girl. After learning about the video, his associates allegedly joined him in sexually assaulting the minor.

According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly taken to different locations on two occasions. In one incident, four accused allegedly took turns assaulting her inside a car.

On another occasion, they allegedly took her to a dilapidated building in Shahpura and sexually assaulted her.

The minor, accompanied by her mother, approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, Shahpura police arrested Nikhil Singh Rajput, Sandeep Singh Chauhan, Saurabh Singh and Prashant Patel, while another minor accused was also detained.

Police have registered a case under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional SP Jabalpur Suryakant Sharma said police are conducting a detailed investigation into the case.

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