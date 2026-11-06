14-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Stray Bull Gores, Tosses Her Into Air In MP’s Shivpuri | VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after a stray bull suddenly attacked her and tossed her several feet into the air in Bairad town of Shivpuri district. The girl was returning home after purchasing items from a nearby shop when the bull attacked her from behind. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked concern among residents over the growing menace of stray animals in the area.

The injured girl has been identified as Saloni Ojha, daughter of Prakash Ojha, a resident of Ward No. 12 in Bairad, behind the government hospital.

#WATCH | CCTV: Stray Bull Att*cks 14-Year-Old Girl, Throws Her With Horns In #Shivpuri #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/sOSb4HL4R8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 6, 2026

According to reports, Saloni had gone to a nearby shop owned by Mahavir Vyas to purchase some household items. As she stepped down from the shop's platform, a bull standing behind her suddenly charged towards her. The animal gored her and tossed her several feet into the air before she fell onto the road.

Girl Referred To District Hospital

The sudden attack caused panic among people present nearby. Local residents immediately rushed to rescue Saloni and took her to the Bairad Health Centre.

After providing initial treatment, doctors referred her to the District Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage shows the bull attacking the girl without warning.

Following the incident, residents expressed anger over the increasing presence of stray animals in residential areas. Locals alleged that stray bulls and dogs frequently roam through streets, posing serious risks to pedestrians, particularly children and elderly residents.

They claimed that despite repeated concerns, effective measures have not been taken to control the problem. Residents have demanded that the Municipal Council immediately capture stray bulls and relocate them to safer locations.

They warned that failure to address the issue could lead to more serious incidents in the future.