13th Convocation At NILU: 217 Students Get Degrees; 9 Gold, 5 Silver, 1 Bronze Medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 217 students of BA LLB (Hons), LLM and MCLIS of 2023 batch received degrees at the 13th convocation of National Law Institute University held here on Saturday. Nine gold medals, five silver medals and one bronze medal were awarded to students.

Diksha Bhatt received five gold medals and one silver medal for overall 1st rank in BA LLB. (honours). Supreme Court Judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy awarded degrees to the students. He discussed life after graduation, highlighting professor NR Madhav Menon's contribution to NLU.

Topper Speak

Combination of knowledge & power

I am currently working as a legal associate in a firm in Mumbai. I have received 5 gold medals and 1 silver medal. I have done BA LLB honours from here. I am inspired by my maternal grandfather and my parents. I believe that law is a combination of knowledge and power. What you read in books is different from what you face in life. I want to work to bring change in society.

Diksha Bhatt

Woman should know their rights

I have received gold medal in constitutional and administrative law. I used to listen to the teacher's lectures carefully. I want common citizens to have knowledge of law and their rights. That's why I studied law. I am currently teaching law as an assistant professor in a private university in Raipur. I believe every woman should know her rights. I want to do PhD. It is my dream to become a professor.

Shruti Srivastava