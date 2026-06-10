13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Consuming Poison In Gwalior, Investigation On | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance due to unknown reasons at his home in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Lodhi Market, Shatabdipuram in Maharajpura area of Gwalior.

The deceased was identified as Nishant Singh, son of Gopal Singh. He was a Class 6 student.

According to police, the incident occurred between 8 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday. At the time, Nishant was alone at home while his parents and other family members had gone out for some work.

When the family returned later in the evening, they found him unconscious inside the house with foam coming from his mouth.

The family immediately rushed him to a private hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Medical officials said the boy died after consuming a poisonous substance, believed to be Sulphas.

After receiving information about the incident, Maharajpura police reached the spot and began an investigation.

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Reason yet to be known

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and was later handed over to the family on Wednesday after the procedure was completed.

During preliminary questioning, family members told police that Nishant was stubborn by nature and often did not listen to others.

However, the exact reason behind his decision to take such an extreme step remains unknown.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to determine what circumstances or mental stress may have led to the incident.

Officers are questioning family members and examining all aspects of the case.

Police said that the matter is being investigated thoroughly and the actual cause behind the boy’s death will become clear only after the investigation is completed.