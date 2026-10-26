1,250 Kg Suspected Adulterated Mawa Seized Ahead Of Diwali, Driver Detained In MP's Bhind | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Diwali, police and Food Department officials seized approximately 1,250 kg of suspected adulterated mawa (khoya) in Bhind district. The consignment, packed in 25 containers, was being transported from Gormi to Gwalior when police intercepted the vehicle in the Mehgaon police station area. Preliminary testing through a mobile food laboratory indicated possible adulteration, following which the driver was detained for questioning.

According to reports, the vehicle was heading towards Mawa Mandi in Gwalior's Mor Bazar when Mehgaon police intercepted it following a tip-off. During the search, police discovered 25 containers carrying approximately 1,250 kg of mawa. Food Department officials were immediately informed and reached the spot to examine the consignment.

Food safety officials conducted preliminary testing using a mobile laboratory, which indicated that the mawa was potentially adulterated.

The department collected samples for detailed examination at a laboratory in Bhopal. The exact nature of adulteration and quality of the seized product will be confirmed after the official laboratory report is received.

Police seized the vehicle and brought it to the police station. The driver, identified as Sujit Singh Narwariya, was detained for questioning.

Preliminary information suggests that the consignment may have originated from factories linked to mawa traders in Gormi.

Names emerging during the investigation include Ramesh Sahpura, Akshay Singh Narwariya, Ramratan Prajapati and Naresh, all from Rautpura, along with Saurabh Bhadauria from Gormi.

However, their involvement and the actual source of the consignment remain under investigation. With Diwali approaching, demand for sweets and mawa is expected to rise, raising concerns about adulterated dairy products entering markets.

Officials are awaiting laboratory results before determining further action under food safety laws. The investigation into the supply chain and individuals involved is continuing.