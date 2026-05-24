12,000 Candidates Appear For UPSC Civil Services Prelims In Bhopal

12,000 Appear For UPSC Civil Services Prelims In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 12,000 candidates took the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination in the city on Sunday. The examination was held at 36 centres in two shifts, the first from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The number of candidates at each centre ranged from 288 to 576. Candidates who reported less than 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination were not allowed entry into the exam halls.

Besides admit cards, they were also required to carry an original photo identity card. All electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartphones and Bluetooth devices, were banned.

The major examination centres included Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya (MVM), Maharani Laxmi Bai Girls College, Sarojini Naidu Girls College, KNP College, Kopal College and Mittal Institute.

The UPSC will issue the answer key immediately after the end of the examination to enable candidates to calculate their scores. Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination, which will begin on Aug 21.