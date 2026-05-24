Twisha Sharma’s Last Rites To Be Held In Bhopal Today At 5 PM: Reports | FP photo

The family of Twisha Sharma will perform her last rites in Bhopal on Sunday evening, bringing a deeply emotional chapter to a close after weeks of legal developments, public scrutiny and allegations surrounding her death.

According to reports, Twisha Sharma’s cremation is scheduled to take place at around 5 PM in Bhopal.

The final rites come after the case witnessed several dramatic turns, including allegations of dowry harassment, demands for a second post-mortem and growing public attention over the circumstances surrounding her death.

Who Was Twisha Sharma?

Twisha Sharma, 33, was a former Miss Pune title holder and an MBA graduate from the Greater Noida region.

She had married advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025 and was found hanging at her marital home in Katara Hills, Bhopal, on May 12, 2026 barely five months after her wedding.

She was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment And Murder

Twisha’s family has accused her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge, of dowry harassment, mental abuse and torture.

According to the family, dowry demands allegedly continued even after marriage, accompanied by taunts that the wedding arrangements did not meet expectations.

The family also released alleged WhatsApp chats in which Twisha reportedly spoke about harassment and emotional distress.

Her relatives have further alleged that her death was not suicide but murder staged as suicide, citing ante-mortem injuries mentioned in the first post-mortem report.

Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also raised suspicions over the actions taken after her death, alleging that several calls were made to influencers and CCTV technicians before police were informed.

In-Laws Deny Allegations

The in-laws have denied all allegations related to dowry harassment and murder.

Giribala Singh and her family have maintained that Twisha died by suicide and claimed she was facing mental health struggles and possible substance-related issues, though such claims were reportedly not confirmed in the initial autopsy findings.

Investigation And Legal Action

Police registered an FIR under provisions related to dowry death and cruelty under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act against Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh and other family members.

Authorities said the investigation is examining both suicide and murder angles.

Samarth Singh later surrendered before police after remaining absent for several days and was subsequently sent to judicial custody. The Bar Council of India also suspended his advocate licence.

Second Post-Mortem Ordered

The case gained further attention after the first post-mortem reportedly noted multiple ante-mortem injuries while stating the cause of death as hanging.

Twisha’s family refused to proceed with cremation and demanded a second post-mortem examination.

Following court intervention, a second autopsy involving experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi was ordered.

The matter also reached the Supreme Court of India, which reportedly took suo motu cognisance over alleged procedural discrepancies and claims of institutional bias.

Read Also CCTV Shows Actress Twisha Sharma At Beauty Parlour Hours Before Death

CCTV Footage And Public Attention

The case has drawn massive nationwide attention, sparking debates around dowry harassment, women’s safety and fairness in investigations.

CCTV footage that surfaced during the probe reportedly showed Twisha visiting a salon hours before her death, appearing calm during the visit.

Additional footage related to the rooftop area and the movement of her body also became part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have continued to maintain that the probe remains active and that all aspects of the case are being examined.