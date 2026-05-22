CCTV Shows Actress Twisha Sharma At Beauty Parlour Hours Before Death

The investigation into the death of actress Twisha Sharma has intensified after CCTV footage surfaced showing her at a beauty parlour in Bhopal hours before her death. In the video, Twisha is seen receiving a head massage, corroborating claims made by her in-laws that she had visited a parlour shortly before the incident.

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The Madhya Pradesh High Court has now permitted a second postmortem of the actress’s body following demands from her family. A medical team from All India Institute of Medical Sciences will travel to Bhopal to conduct the fresh examination.

Twisha died on May 12 after allegedly hanging herself at her matrimonial home. The initial postmortem report confirmed death by hanging but also revealed multiple injury marks on her body that were reportedly unrelated to the hanging.

Her husband, Samarth Singh, who had been absconding since the incident, appeared before the High Court in Jabalpur seeking to surrender. However, the court directed him to surrender before authorities in Bhopal. His anticipatory bail plea has already been rejected.

Meanwhile, Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, currently has anticipatory bail granted by a lower court. The Madhya Pradesh government has moved the High Court seeking cancellation of her bail, with the matter scheduled for hearing on Monday.

Police have registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cruelty and dowry harassment, along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Investigators are also examining reports that Giribala Singh made over 40 phone calls after Twisha’s death, a detail that has raised further suspicion in the case.