11-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle While Family Sat Outside During Power Cut In Gwalior; Accused Arrested

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Jhansi Road area, and the accused has been arrested by police.

According to information, the girl, a Class 6 student, usually lives with her maternal grandparents and had come to her parents’ house two days before the incident to attend her younger brother’s birthday celebration.

The incident reportedly happened on the night of May 13 during a power cut in the area. Due to the heat, family members were sitting outside the house.

During this time, the girl’s mother asked her to wake up her younger brother, who was sleeping inside the house.

Police said that while returning after waking up her brother, the girl was allegedly taken into a room by her paternal uncle, who took her forcefully, tied her using a rope and stuffed a cloth in her mouth so that her voice does not reach the other family members, then threatened her not to speak about the incident.

After the incident, the frightened girl informed her mother. However, due to family pressure and fear of social shame, the matter was not immediately reported to police. The girl was later sent back to her grandparents’ house.

The case came to light after the girl complained of severe stomach pain. Family members took her to doctors, and after medical concerns were raised, the mother approached Jhansi Road police station and filed a complaint.

Police conducted the girl’s medical examination and registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and other charges. A special police team was formed, and the accused was later arrested from his suspected hideout. Further investigation is underway.