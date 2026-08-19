‘₹10 Ki Chocolate Khalo…’ Principal Tries To Pacify Students After Notorious Classmates Mix Urine In Water Bottles In Guna

Class 5 Girls Allegedly Made To Drink Urine-Mixed Water In Guna, Principal Says '10 Rupaye Ki Chocolate Kha Lo' | AI Generated Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident was reported from a government primary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, where some students allegedly mixed urine in water bottles of some classmates.

Unaware, the girls drunk from their bottles and reportedly complained about uneasiness. When they complained it to the principal, the latter take any action.

According to information, the incident happened in the Aron development block of Guna district when the students had gone to a nearby Anganwadi centre to make rangoli.

Their school bags and water bottles were left inside the classroom. During this time, a student allegedly mixed urine into the girls’ water bottles.

After returning to the classroom, some students drank the water and later complained of feeling unwell. The girls then informed the school principal about the incident.

Principal’s insensitive remark

However, the principal allegedly responded insensitively, saying, “Agar muh kharab ho gaya ho to 10-10 wali chocolate kha lo…” (If your mouth tastes bad, eat ₹10 chocolates).

The principal’s response angered the parents and villagers, who accused the school administration of being insensitive towards the matter.

After the girls informed their families, angry parents and villagers reached the school and staged a protest. They locked the school premises and demanded strict action against the students involved and the principal for allegedly failing to handle the matter properly.

Following the protest, the administration was informed. Aron SDM Manjusha Khatri directed Tehsildar Krishnakant Choubey and Block Education Officer (BEO) officials to reach the spot and assess the situation.

Two students were later brought before the SDM along with the village sarpanch. One of the girls was a victim, while the other was a witness.

Officials recorded statements from the students, their parents and the children allegedly involved in the incident.

The SDM has directed the BEO to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report within two days.

Guna Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal said, “I received information about the incident through the Aron SDM. I have ordered an inquiry. The entire incident was carried out by a student from the same class. The child and his parents are being called. A notice has been issued to the principal.”

The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who have demanded strict action against those responsible.