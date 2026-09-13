₹1 Crore Worth Of Ganja Seized From Gwalior-Bound Truck Near Jhansi; 2 Arrested |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Gwalior-bound truck carrying 214 kg of illegal cannabis (ganja), estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore, was intercepted near Babina in Jhansi after allegedly travelling nearly 1,227 kilometres from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, while evading checkpoints and toll plazas across multiple states. The truck was barely 100 km from Gwalior when a joint team of Jhansi Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) stopped it. Two persons, including the driver, were arrested.

214 Kg Ganja Recovered From Truck

Jhansi SSP Vikas Kumar said a joint team of Babina Police and ANTF was conducting intensive checking on the highway near a farmhouse at Nayakheda on Sukuwa-Dhukuwa Road when officers stopped the suspicious truck.

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: CO Sadar, Simran Singh says, "Under the efficient guidance of the SSP, a joint team of the Jhansi Police and the ANTF (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) conducted a raid yesterday evening and recovered 214 kilograms of an illegal substance, commonly known as… pic.twitter.com/rLyZIcQ0mG — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2026

During a search, police allegedly recovered 214 kg of cannabis concealed inside the vehicle. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth approximately ₹1 crore in the international market.

The arrested accused were identified as Satpal, 46, a resident of Saudapura in Haryana's Panipat district, and Mohan Kushwaha, 27, a resident of Scindia Nagar in Gwalior. Satpal was driving the truck.

Gwalior Smuggling Network Under Scanner

During interrogation, Mohan allegedly told police that his neighbour Akash Kushwaha was the kingpin of the operation. He claimed he travelled with Akash to Bhubaneswar, where associates arranged for the cannabis to be loaded.

Police said the accused were allegedly instructed to switch off their mobile phones after loading the consignment and turn them on only after reaching Gwalior. Mohan was allegedly promised ₹30,000, while Satpal was offered ₹1 lakh for transporting the consignment.

Satpal allegedly told investigators that he transported the cannabis at the behest of Gwalior resident Umrao Singh Rawat alias Kallu.

To avoid being tracked, the smugglers allegedly communicated using phones available at hotels and roadside eateries along the route. Police are now probing the wider Gwalior-based network and searching for others allegedly involved in the operation.