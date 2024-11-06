Volkswagen Virtus Hits All-Time High Monthly Sales in October 2024

Volkswagen Virtus |

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced that the Volkswagen Virtus set a new monthly sales record in October 2024, with 2,351 units sold. This achievement reinforces the Virtus’s position as India’s top-selling premium sedan for 2024. The model experienced a significant 32% sales increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting its growing popularity among Indian consumers seeking a premium sedan experience.

Volkswagen India posted a 9% year-on-year sales growth in October 2024, marking a positive trend for the brand’s German-engineered vehicles in the Indian market. Leading the charge is the Volkswagen Virtus, India’s top-selling premium sedan, which has consistently won over customers with its blend of performance and sophistication. The Virtus continues to hold a strong position as the nation’s preferred choice in the premium sedan segment, delivering an engaging driving experience that resonates with Indian buyers.

Volkswagen Virtus |

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The success of the Volkswagen Virtus in the Indian market is a clear reflection of our customers’ trust and confidence in the brand’s commitment to quality, safety, and performance. The Virtus has not only redefined the premium sedan segment but has also set new standards with its driving dynamics, comfort, safety features, and striking design. We are immensely grateful for the incredible love our cars have received from Indian customers and look forward to amplifying their aspirations with exciting experiences.”

The Volkswagen Virtus, designed for modern-day precision and comfort, packs a 1.5L TSI EVO engine with ACT technology, generating 147.51 bhp and 250 Nm of torque from its 1498cc engine. Equipped with an automatic transmission, this premium sedan promises a fuel economy of 19.62 kmpl and a 45-litre fuel tank, making it ideal for extended drives. Its spacious 521-litre boot adds practical value for travel enthusiasts. Starting at Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Virtus is available in eight stylish colors, including Lava Blue, Curcuma Yellow, and Candy White, offering both performance and visual appeal.