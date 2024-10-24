 Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 Secures Certification, Targeting 40+ Countries Including Europe
The Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 is scheduled to launch with an introductory price of €9,990.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 |

Ultraviolette has achieved a significant milestone by securing global certification for its Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 under the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) regulations. This certification, specially the L3e approval, enables the electric motorcycle to be legally used on the roads in over 40 countries, including those within the European Union. Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 becomes the first Indian electric motorcycle to meet UNECE standards.

The Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 is scheduled to launch with an introductory price of €9,990. This highly anticipated electric motorcycle will be prominently featured at EICMA in Milan, Italy, from November 5 to 10, where Ultraviolette aims to showcase its vision for the future of electric mobility. The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to experience the innovative design and technology of the F77 MACH 2, reinforcing Ultraviolette's commitment to advancing electric transportation.

The Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 has received UNECE L3e certification, allowing it to be used on roads by A1 and A2 license holders. This approval is part of Ultraviolette’s vision to "Make in India for the World," reflecting the company's ambitions for growth and international expansion. The motorcycle's export to Europe was recently inaugurated by Hon'ble Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, and Hon'ble Shri M.B. Patil, Minister of Industries and Commerce in Karnataka, marking a significant step in the brand's journey to reach global markets.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-Founder of Ultraviolette, said, "Achieving this international certification is a monumental moment for us, as it opens doors to a much larger global audience. This certification is not just a regulatory milestone, but a reflection of our relentless pursuit of world-class standards in design-led performance.  We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking machine to the demanding markets of Europe, who will appreciate Ultraviolette’s prowess in cutting edge technology, engineering and design.”

