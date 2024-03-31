Toyota Taisor, Skoda Superb, Mahindra XUV300 Facelift, And More Launching In April 2024!

Skoda Superb |

As we step into the month of April 2024, the Indian automotive industry has seen noteworthy advancements. With the onset of April and a new financial year, car enthusiasts can anticipate the debut of highly awaited models for the top manufacturers. From Toyota and Tata Motors to Skoda and Mahindra, the industry is abuzz with preparations to unveil a spectrum of captivating products. Keep an eye out for an in-depth look at the exciting new options hitting the market as you plan your next car purchase.

Toyota Taisor

Toyota has confirmed that the Urban Cruiser Taisor will debut in India on April 3, 2024. The SUV, a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, will feature minor cosmetic tweaks both internally and externally. Though Toyota has not released official specifications yet, there is a considerable anticipation surrounding the launch.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor marks the fifth collaboration between the two companies, following the success of the Toyota Glanza, the former Urban Cruiser, Hyryder, and the Rumion. With the ongoing popularity of Fronx, Toyota is banking on the Taisor to further boost its sales in India.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra is poised to introduce the revamped XUV300, its compact SUV, next month. Currently undergoing extensive testing ahead of its launch, the SUV will undergo substantial changes in design and functionality. Expected upgrades include new LED headlamps and DRL units, a redesigned front grille and bumper, a fresh LED taillight design, and updated alloy wheels. Inside, enhancements will feature a new digital instrument cluster and an expanded floating touchscreen infotainment unit. Additionally, the revamped XUV300 may lead its class by offering a panoramic sunroof. Despite these advancements, Mahindra is unlikely to modify the engine line-up, maintaining the 1.5-liter diesel and 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engines.

Skoda Superb

Skoda Auto is gearing up to reintroduce the third-generation Superb in India on April 3. The car will come in a single top-spec Laurin & Klement variant, offering upgraded features and enhanced ADAS technology. The Skoda Superb is expected to give a strong driving experience because of its 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. This engine make 187bhp and 320Nm of peak torque, and it follows BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. It comes with a 7-speed DSG twin-clutch gearbox. The car can speed up from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in about 7.8 seconds.

Since it was first launched in 2001, the Superb has been one of Skoda’s most important cars. This fancy car has a roof that slopes down, a big butterfly grille, special LED headlights, and a new 19-inch wheels in its new version.

Tata Altroz Racer |

Tata Altroz Racer

Following up is Tata Motors. The Tata Altroz Racer is one of the exciting new hatchbacks everyone is looking forward to in India. It first made appearance at the 2023 Auto Expo and then at The Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2024.



While it keeps the same as the regular Tata Altroz, the Racer edition stands out with a cool black roof, sleek black alloy wheels, and a special Races badges on the sides. Inside, there is a fancy 10.25 inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch digital screen, wireless charging, super comfortable ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and 6 airbags for safety. Under the hood, the Tata Altroz Racer packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that gives a punchy 120bhp power and 170Nm of torque.