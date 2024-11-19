Tata Motors Launches First AMT Truck in Saudi Arabia: Prima 4440.S

Tata Motors Prima 4440.S AMT |

Tata Motors has introduced its first Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) truck, the Prima 4440.S AMT, in Saudi Arabia. Designed on the brand’s flagship Prima platform, the truck combines advanced engineering with robust performance to meet diverse operational demands. Featuring a powerful drivetrain, durable components, and a driver-centric cabin, the Prima 4440.S AMT aims to enhance productivity and fuel efficiency for customers. The launch coincided with Tata Motors’ participation in the Heavy Equipment and Trucks (HEAT) Show in Dammam, where the company also displayed five other high-performance models tailored to suit the specific needs of the Saudi market.

Tata Motors has strengthened its truck offerings in Saudi Arabia with comprehensive value-added services, delivered in collaboration with its official distributor, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. Customers across the region can benefit from an extensive network of service centres, highly trained technicians, and seamless access to Tata Genuine spare parts. These services aim to ensure maximum vehicle uptime while enhancing reliability and overall customer satisfaction.

The Tata Prima 4440.S AMT is designed to excel in applications such as container transport, car carriers, and heavy equipment logistics. Its advanced automated transmission enhances durability and fuel efficiency, supported by intelligent systems like Load-Based Speed Control, Shift-Down Protection, Vehicle Acceleration Management, and Auto Start-Stop.

Powered by a robust 8.9-litre Euro-V Cummins engine delivering 400bhp and 1,700Nm of torque, the truck effortlessly manages heavy loads, challenging terrains, and steep gradients. Driver comfort is prioritized with features like pneumatic suspension, an air-cushioned seat, and a tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, ensuring smoother operations and improved productivity.

Unveiling Tata Motors’ HEAT show pavilion, Anurag Mehrotra, Head, International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles said, “Saudi Arabia is a key region for Tata Motors, where we have proudly established a strong presence and are serving the customers for decades. As the Kingdom undergoes rapid transformation, we remain committed to supporting its evolving mobility needs with our advanced solutions. With a strong focus on innovative technologies, reliability and customer profitability, we are proud to launch our first Automated Manual Transmission truck in the Kingdom. We are confident that its world-class reliability, performance and smart features will aid the country’s ambitious growth aspirations and offer long-term value for our customers.”