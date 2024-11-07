Skoda Kylaq Compact SUV Priced from Rs 7.89 Lakh, Bookings Start December 2

Skoda Kylaq |

Skoda India has unveiled the Kylaq compact SUV, priced at a starting Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings open on December 2, and deliveries will begin on January 27, 2025. The Kylaq will also be showcased to the public at the Bharat Mobility Show in January, providing a first look at Skoda's newest entry in the compact SUV market.

Skoda has introduced the Kylaq compact SUV in India, marking the debut of its Modern Solid design language in the country. The front features an upright butterfly grille flanked by slim LED daytime running lights, with the main headlights positioned lower for added depth. A central air vent and silver skid plate in the front bumper enhance its bold look.

The SUV's profile sports crisp lines, squared wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels on higher trims. Extensive cladding around the wheel arches and lower doors reinforces its rugged appeal. At the rear, the Kylaq draws inspiration from the larger Kushaq, featuring square taillights connected by a black trim strip and a rear bumper with additional cladding and a skid plate. This design underscores the Kylaq's combination of style and durability.

Skoda's new Kylaq brings a compact yet well-equipped cabin inspired by the larger Kushaq, featuring a 10-inch touchscreen, two-spoke steering wheel, and vertically placed air vents on top models. Shared design touches with the Kushaq and Slavia give the interior a familiar feel. Key highlights on premium trims include power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, wireless charging, and a digital driver display. Compact dimensions—3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width, and 1,619 mm in height—make the Kylaq city-friendly, with a 2,566 mm wheelbase, 189 mm ground clearance, and 446 litres of boot space enhancing its practicality.

Skoda India’s new Kylaq SUV is set to feature a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, delivering 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The SUV will come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic available for added convenience. This familiar VW Group powertrain promises a blend of efficiency and performance, aiming to cater to a wide range of drivers in the compact SUV market.