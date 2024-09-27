Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Teased: Global Debut Set for October 1

Skoda Elroq |

Skoda Auto has teased its upcoming electric SUV, the Elroq, ahead of its global debut on October 1 in Prague. This new model will be Skoda’s first fully electric compact SUV and is expected to play a key role in the brand’s electric vehicle lineup. The Skoda Elroq will also introduce Skoda’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ design language.

Skoda has confirmed that the new Elroq electric SUV will be available in four powertrain options. The base model, Skoda Elroq 50, comes with a 168bhp motor and a 55kWh battery, while the Elroq 60 offers 201 bhp and a 63kWh battery. The top variants, Elroq 85 and 85x, feature an 82kWh battery, with the Elroq 85 delivering 208bhp from a single motor, and the 85x boosting power to 295bhp with dual motors. Depending on the variant, the Skoda Elroq is expected to offer a range

The Skoda Elroq will debut a new ‘Tech-Dark face’ design, featuring the Skoda name prominently in place of the traditional badge, along with a fresh split headlight setup. The signature butterfly grille has been downsized, and the front bumper highlights a large air intake. Advanced LED Matrix headlights are integrated into the bumper, enhancing the modern look. The Skoda Elroq will be available in a striking Timiano Green shade. At the rear, it adopts a familiar Skoda SUV style with wraparound

