 Skoda Elroq Design Sketch Revealed: Full Debut Set for October 2024
The Elroq is expected to deliver a driving range of over 560km on a full charge.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Skoda Elroq |

In celebration of World EV Day, Skoda has unveiled a teaser for its upcoming electric compact SUV, the Elroq. This new model will be placed below the Enyaq in Skoda’s electric lineup and will act as the electric version of the Karoq. Scheduled for an October debut, the teaser sketch offers a first look at Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design, which will influence the styling of the brand’s future models.

The Skoda Elroq will introduce a fresh front design called the ‘‘Tech-Deck face’’, where the Skoda name replaces the usual badge, and a new split headlight arrangement is featured. The iconic butterfly grille has been reduced in size, and the front bumper showcases a large decorative air intake. Skoda’s advanced LED Matrix headlights are positioned on the bumper. The Elroq will debut in a striking Timiano Green color. At the back, the design is similar to other Skoda SUVs, with sleek wraparound LED tail-lights and dark chrome Skoda lettering, while the logo is only visible on the wheels.

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq |

The interior of the Skoda Elroq is centered around a large infotainment screen, with minimal physical buttons located just below the middle air vents for a clean and modern look. The SUV also features a two-spoke steering wheel with Skoda branding and a fully digital instrument cluster, enhancing the tech-focused feel of the cabin.

Although the full details of the Skoda Elroq are yet to be revealed, it will be approximately 4.2 metres long, with a sleek drag coefficient of 0.26 and a boot capacity of 470 litres. The SUV will come in four versions – Elroq 50, 60, 85, and 85x – each offering different battery sizes and power outputs ranging from 168hp to 295hp. Customers will have three battery options: 55kWh, 63kWh, and 82kWh, with the choice between rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD). The Elroq is expected to deliver a driving range of over 560km on a full charge.

