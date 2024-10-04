Simple Energy Sets New Benchmark with 8-Year Motor and Battery Warranty

Simple One Electric Scooter |

Simple Energy, a leading electric vehicle company in India, has launched two new warranty programs aimed at enhancing customer confidence. The Simple Protect plan offers extended coverage for the battery, while the Simple Super Protect plan covers both the battery and the motor. With this initiative, Simple Energy sets a new benchmark in the Indian EV market by becoming the first to offer an 8-year or 60,000-kilometre warranty for both components, reinforcing their commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction in the electric scooter segment.

Despite concerns among consumers about the safety and reliability of electric two-wheelers, Simple Energy is addressing these issues head-on. The company has equipped its electric scooters with batteries designed using advanced thermal management systems, vibration control, and specialized chemical compositions to enhance durability. With seven layers of safety protection built into each battery pack, Simple Energy ensures a longer lifespan and greater performance. Additionally, their patented motor technology is crafted to withstand real-world challenges, further boosting consumer confidence in electric mobility.

Speaking on the announcements, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy said, “We are proud to be the first in the industry to offer an 8-year warranty on our patented motor, solidifying our commitment to innovation and exceptional quality. Our passion for the future of electric mobility has fuelled significant investment in research and development, enabling us to contribute to higher standards of automobile innovation. The extended 8-year motor and battery warranty reflects our commitment to understanding and meeting consumer needs.”

Simple Energy known for its flagship electric scooter, the Simple One, which boasts the longest range in India, the company sets itself apart by producing 95% of its scooter components in-house. Operating from its 200,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, Simple Energy is also the only OEM in the country with its own motor production line. The company offers two variants of the Simple One, with certified ranges of 212 km and 151 km, respectively, catering to a wide range of customer needs.