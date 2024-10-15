 Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Hits Indian Market with a Price Tag of Rs 2.39 Lakh
The Raptee HV T30 electric motorcycle features a powerful 22 kW electric motor that delivers a peak torque of 70Nm.

Suvasit Shrivastava
Updated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Raptee HV T30

Raptee, an electric vehicle startup from Chennai, has launched its first electric motorcycle, the HV T30, in India. The motorcycle comes in two models, the T30 and T30 Sport, both priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can now book the motorcycle online for a fee of Rs 1,000, with deliveries expected to begin in January 2025, starting Chennai and Bangalore.

article-image

The Raptee HV T30 electric motorcycle features a powerful 22 kW electric motor that delivers a peak torque of 70Nm. It can reach a top speed of 135 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. Riders can select from three different riding modes – Comfort, Power, and Sprint. The bike is powered by a 5.4 kWh battery, offering a practical range of approximately 150 kilometers.

Raptee HV T30

Raptee HV T30

The Raptee HV T30 electric motorcycle features a stylish design, including a split-seat setup and sleek grip rails. It has an oval-shaped headlamp and a sharp front mudguard. The bike does not have an engine bay, which is common in electric vehicles. Customers can choose from four colors: Mercury Grey, Arctic White, Eclipse Black, and Horizon Red. Moreover, the motorcycle includes a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and the ability to receive over-the-air updates, enhancing the overall riding experience.

article-image

The Raptee HV T30 electric motorcycle features advanced cycle parts, including a USD front fork and an adjustable rear monoshock for improved handling. For braking, it relies on a 320 mm disc with dual-piston floating calipers in the front and a 230 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the rear. The motorcycle also offers different levels of regenerative braking, which automatically adjust based on the selected riding mode, helping to enhance performance and conserve battery power.

The Raptee HV T30 enters a competitive market with several notable rivals. It will face off against established electric motorcycles like the Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450X, which offer strong performance and advanced features.

