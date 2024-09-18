Revolt RV1 Electric Bike Launched at Rs 84,990 – Promises 160 Km Range

Revolt RV1 Launch Event |

Revolt Motors has launched its new RV1 electric motorcycle in India, with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, present during the event. The bike is priced at Rs 84,990 for the base model, while the higher-spec RV1+ variant comes in at Rs 99,990. All prices are ex-showroom.

Revolt RV1 |

Nitin Gadkari, known for his strong advocacy of green transportation, highlighted the importance of electric vehicle in reducing pollution. With the RV1, Revolt Motors aims to provide a more affordable and eco-friendly commuting option in India’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.

Nitin Gadkari at Revolt RV1 launch |

Revolt Motors claims the RV1 electric bike offers a strong payload capacity of 250 kg, which is significantly higher than the usual 150 kg seen in most commuter motorcycle. The bike is powered by a mid-motor paired with a premium chain drive. The RV1 comes with two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 100 km, and a 3.24 kWh battery that extends the range to 160 km. Both batteries are IP67-rated, ensuring water resistance and reliable performance in challenging weather conditions

Revolt RV1 |

The Revolt RV1 electric bike comes with multiple speed modes. A unique feature is the reverse mode, a first in its segment. The bike is equipped with a sleek 6-inch digital LCD display that provides real-time ride information and error alerts. Stylish LED headlights and taillights not only improve visibility but also add to the bike’s modern look. Both variants come with built-in charger storage, and the RV1+ variant supports fast charging, reaching full charge in just 1.5 hours.

Revolt RV1 |

Revolt Motors has upgraded its flagship model, the RV400, with new features aimed at boosting performance, convenience, and safety. The bike now includes a fast charger that can fully charge the battery in just 90 minutes, along with a reverse mode to make parking in tight spaces easier. Riders can also enjoy an enhanced digital display, comfortable seat height, and Bluetooth connectivity for music, adding to the overall riding experience.