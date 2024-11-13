Porsche Unveils New Taycan GTS with 690bhp and Enhanced Features

Porsche has introduced the new Taycan GTS, boasting a 93bhp increase in power, bringing the total output to 690bhp. This enhancement enables the electric sedan to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, making it 0.4 seconds faster than its predecessor. In addition to the power upgrade, the Taycan GTS features refined handling and performance improvements, reinforcing its status as a high-performance electric vehicle. Porsche aims to provide an exhilarating driving experience, blending speed, advanced technology, and the brand's signature engineering in the latest model.
Porsche has unveiled the updated Taycan GTS models for 2025, featuring advanced performance upgrades and bold styling elements. Distinctive high-gloss black finishes on the front and rear aprons, along with mirror bases, give the GTS models a sleek and sporty look. The Taycan 4 Sports variant is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, and comes standard with Porsche Traction Management (PTM) and Adaptive Air Suspension paired with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).
Porsche Taycan GTS |
Unique to the GTS is a new “Electric Sport Sound profile,” inspired by the Taycan Turbo S, and 20-inch wheels that are standard on this high-performance model. The GTS further offers options for rear-axle steering and specialized suspension tuning for a more agile and exhilarating driving experience.
The Taycan 4 sedan starts at $105,295 (approximately Rs 88.87 lakh), marking a $4,000 (around Rs 3.38 lakh) increase over the base rear-wheel-drive model and positioning it $15,000 (roughly Rs 12.66 lakh) below the Taycan 4S. At the higher end, the Taycan GTS sedan is priced from $149,895 (about Rs 1.27 crore), while the GTS Sport Turismo variant starts at $151,795 (approximately Rs 1.28 crore). These additions cater to varied preferences within Porsche’s expanding electric vehicle range.