Porsche Unveils New Taycan GTS with 690bhp and Enhanced Features

Porsche Taycan GTS |

Porsche has introduced the new Taycan GTS, boasting a 93bhp increase in power, bringing the total output to 690bhp. This enhancement enables the electric sedan to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, making it 0.4 seconds faster than its predecessor. In addition to the power upgrade, the Taycan GTS features refined handling and performance improvements, reinforcing its status as a high-performance electric vehicle. Porsche aims to provide an exhilarating driving experience, blending speed, advanced technology, and the brand's signature engineering in the latest model.

Read Also Faster Than A Porsche? RML Unveils P39 On Its 40th Anniversary

Porsche has unveiled the updated Taycan GTS models for 2025, featuring advanced performance upgrades and bold styling elements. Distinctive high-gloss black finishes on the front and rear aprons, along with mirror bases, give the GTS models a sleek and sporty look. The Taycan 4 Sports variant is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, and comes standard with Porsche Traction Management (PTM) and Adaptive Air Suspension paired with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).

Porsche Taycan GTS |

Unique to the GTS is a new “Electric Sport Sound profile,” inspired by the Taycan Turbo S, and 20-inch wheels that are standard on this high-performance model. The GTS further offers options for rear-axle steering and specialized suspension tuning for a more agile and exhilarating driving experience.

The Taycan 4 sedan starts at $105,295 (approximately Rs 88.87 lakh), marking a $4,000 (around Rs 3.38 lakh) increase over the base rear-wheel-drive model and positioning it $15,000 (roughly Rs 12.66 lakh) below the Taycan 4S. At the higher end, the Taycan GTS sedan is priced from $149,895 (about Rs 1.27 crore), while the GTS Sport Turismo variant starts at $151,795 (approximately Rs 1.28 crore). These additions cater to varied preferences within Porsche’s expanding electric vehicle range.