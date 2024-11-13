 Porsche Unveils New Taycan GTS with 690bhp and Enhanced Features
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesPorsche Unveils New Taycan GTS with 690bhp and Enhanced Features

Porsche Unveils New Taycan GTS with 690bhp and Enhanced Features

Porsche has unveiled the updated Taycan GTS models for 2025, featuring advanced performance upgrades and bold styling elements.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Porsche Taycan GTS |

Porsche has introduced the new Taycan GTS, boasting a 93bhp increase in power, bringing the total output to 690bhp. This enhancement enables the electric sedan to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, making it 0.4 seconds faster than its predecessor. In addition to the power upgrade, the Taycan GTS features refined handling and performance improvements, reinforcing its status as a high-performance electric vehicle. Porsche aims to provide an exhilarating driving experience, blending speed, advanced technology, and the brand's signature engineering in the latest model.

Read Also
Faster Than A Porsche? RML Unveils P39 On Its 40th Anniversary
article-image

Porsche has unveiled the updated Taycan GTS models for 2025, featuring advanced performance upgrades and bold styling elements. Distinctive high-gloss black finishes on the front and rear aprons, along with mirror bases, give the GTS models a sleek and sporty look. The Taycan 4 Sports variant is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, and comes standard with Porsche Traction Management (PTM) and Adaptive Air Suspension paired with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).

Porsche Taycan GTS

Porsche Taycan GTS |

Unique to the GTS is a new “Electric Sport Sound profile,” inspired by the Taycan Turbo S, and 20-inch wheels that are standard on this high-performance model. The GTS further offers options for rear-axle steering and specialized suspension tuning for a more agile and exhilarating driving experience.

Read Also
Urban. Electric. Porsche: German Carmaker's Macan 4 Electric Takes On The Tighly Fought EV Market
article-image

The Taycan 4 sedan starts at $105,295 (approximately Rs 88.87 lakh), marking a $4,000 (around Rs 3.38 lakh) increase over the base rear-wheel-drive model and positioning it $15,000 (roughly Rs 12.66 lakh) below the Taycan 4S. At the higher end, the Taycan GTS sedan is priced from $149,895 (about Rs 1.27 crore), while the GTS Sport Turismo variant starts at $151,795 (approximately Rs 1.28 crore). These additions cater to varied preferences within Porsche’s expanding electric vehicle range.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Porsche Unveils New Taycan GTS with 690bhp and Enhanced Features

Porsche Unveils New Taycan GTS with 690bhp and Enhanced Features

Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch

Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch

Beyond The Unexpected: The 2025 Mazda CX-50

Beyond The Unexpected: The 2025 Mazda CX-50

Your Partner In Desert: The Aprilia Tuareg 660

Your Partner In Desert: The Aprilia Tuareg 660

India Sees Surge in Interest for ADAS Tech as Road Safety Takes Priority: Survey by HERE...

India Sees Surge in Interest for ADAS Tech as Road Safety Takes Priority: Survey by HERE...