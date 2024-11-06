Urban. Electric. Porsche: German Carmaker's Macan 4 Electric Takes On The Tighly Fought EV Market

By: Juviraj Anchil | November 06, 2024

The German brand Porsche calls the Macan 4 Electric a progressive interpretation of the Classic car.

The Porsche Macan has a driving range of 495.6 kilometres.

This Porsche car peak the top performance of 402 hp and the torque of 479 lb-ft.

With this powerful engine the car can go from 0-100 Kmph in the matter of 4.5 seconds, and it has a top speed of 220 Kmph.

Inside the premium car is embedded with curved display offers operating comfort for individual control of the vehicle functions.

The Porsche Macan 4 takes on the Maserati Grecale Folgore and the BMW iX3.

The Porsche Macan 4 Electric is estimated to be around Rs 1.1 crore.

