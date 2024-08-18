4Ever Wild: 2025 Toyota 4Runner

By: G R Mukesh | August 18, 2024
The 4Runner joins Toyota's list of heavy duty cars including the Land Cruiser and the Highlander.
Designed to conquer tough terrains, the car comes with a new Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism.
This Toyota car has a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen and a digital rear view mirror.
The car has an i-FORCE MAX 2.4L turbocharged hybrid powertrain system.
The vehicle has an 8-speed automatic transmission and can the peak performance of 326 net combined horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque.
The Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler are some of the other cars in the segment.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is estimated to cost between Rs 36-50 lakh.
