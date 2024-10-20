Faster Than A Porsche? RML Unveils P39 On Its 40th Anniversary

By: Juviraj Anchil | October 20, 2024
Taking on some of the major names in the segement, Ray Mallock Ltd or RML keeps British prowess up front and underscores its adaptability.
RML
The car has a driver-activated drag-reduction system (DRS) to reduce aerodynamic drag and increase speed.
RML
The car comes in the P39 40th Special Edition and the 992.1 Turbo S version.
RML
The car's engine is said to have been 'reinvented' and has been embedded with a new pair of turbochargers and revisions to the intercoolers, manifolds, catalytic converters and engine management system.
RML
The car can chase the top speed of 329.9 Kmph and can go from 0-99 Kmph in the matter of 2.4 seconds.
RML
The RML P39 according to the British maker is faster than the German maker Porsche's 911.
The RML P39, marking the 40th anniversary of the car company is estimated to be worth Rs 5.4 crore.
RML
Thanks For Reading!