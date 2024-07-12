Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition: Ducati's Tribute to the Iconic Twin-Cylinder Era

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition |

Ducati has introduced the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition to the world. This special edition marks the end of Ducati’s iconic Superquadro twin-cylinder engine, which started with the 1199 Panigale. The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is a collectible model, limited to just 555 numbered units. Ducati plans to release a limited number of units in India, with deliveries prioritized for early buyers. The price is anticipated to be between Rs 27 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom.

It celebrates the final chapter of the Superquadro twin-cylinder’s history. This exclusive bike will be available in October, complete with a certificate of authenticity and a custom motorcycle cover.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition sets itself apart from the standard V2 with distinctive design and features. The fairing boasts an eye-catching combination of red, white, and black, complemented by a dark grey fuel tank that provides a striking contrast. Notable details include the Italian tri-color and a sleek outline of the forward-facing cylinder head on the side fairing, adding a unique flair. This special livery is the result of a collaboration between Centro Stile Ducati and Drudi Performance, ensuring the bike stands out visually.

The Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition comes with impressive standard equipment. It features a powerful 955 cc Superquadro L-twin engine, delivering 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and 104Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike has monocoque chassis and a 17-litre aluminum tank. It includes a fully adjustable Ohlins Ø 48 mm upside-down fork with TiN treatment, and a fully adjustable Ohlins monoshock with a single-seded aluminum swingarm. Other highlights are the steering damper, a braking system with Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso Cosra II tyres.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition comes with an advanced electronic package. This includes ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2, and Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO. These features help riders maintain stability, especially during extreme corner entry conditions.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition includes exclusive equipment that sets it apart. It features a dedicated Superquadro Tribute livery and a billet aluminum triple clamp with a progressive number. The rider seat and dashboard animation at key-on are specially designed for this edition. The bike also comes with a dedicated contact key, carbon fiber components like the silencer end, front and rear mudguards, swingarm protection, chain guard, clutch cover, and shock absorber protection. Other highlights include sports grips, adjustable footrests machined from solid, a GPS module, and kits for license plate holder and mirror removal in billet aluminum. Additionally, it has a tank cap machined from solid aluminum, a dedicated motorcycle cover, and a certificate of authenticity.