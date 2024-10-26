 Nissan Patrol India Debut Slated for 2026: Features, Specs, and More
The Nissan Patrol is set to feature two petrol V6 engine options: a 3.8-litre naturally aspirated unit and a powerful 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged variant.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Nissan is eyeing the Indian market for the launch of its flagship SUV, the Patrol with a potential debut planned for 2026. The Nissan Patrol, which has been redesigned as part of its Y63 generation, is currently offered only in left-hand drive countries. To introduce this premium model to Indian consumers, Nissan is considering importing it as a completely built unit.

Nissan's interest in launching the Patrol in India isn't a new development. In 2020, the company explored the possibility of introducing the previous-generation Patrol (Y62) alongside the launch of the Magnite, which was intended to enhance the brand's presence in the Indian market. During this period, Nissan conducted several customer clinics to gauge interest in the SUV. However, the company ultimately chose not to proceed with the launch at that time.

Nissan Patrol

The Nissan Patrol is set to feature two petrol V6 engine options: a 3.8-litre naturally aspirated unit and a powerful 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged variant. These engines are likely to enhance the Patrol’s appeal in India, especially since it will not offer a diesel option or a petrol V8, which were available in earlier models. Positioned as Nissan's flagship SUV, the Patrol is anticipated to come with a premium price tag, expected to exceed Rs 1 crore ex-showroom, given its fully imported status and luxurious features.

Nissan is not only focusing on the anticipated arrival of the Patrol but has also recently launched the Magnite and the X-Trail in India. The Magnite is well-regarded for its stylish design and a host of modern features. The X-Trail, on the other hand, is positioned as a premium SUV equipped with advanced safety features and technology aimed at enhancing the driving experience. With these launches, Nissan is expanding its footprint in the Indian market by offering both affordable and premium options to cater to diverse customer needs.

