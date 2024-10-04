Nissan Launches Magnite Facelift in India Starting at Rs 5.99 Lakh

Nissan India has unveiled the facelifted Magnite, with an introductory price starting at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers. The top variant is priced at Rs 11.50 lakh. The updated Magnite is offered in six different variants: Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+.

The new Magnite retains a design that is quite similar to the previous model, but it comes with some notable updates. It keeps the LED headlamps and the distinctive boomerang-shaped daytime running lights. However, the grille has been expanded, featuring more chrome and gloss-black accents. The fog lamps have been adjusted slightly inward, and the front bumper has been redesigned for a bolder look. Although the rear boot lip and bumpers remain the same, the LED tail lamps have been refreshed with new internal lighting designs. Additionally, the facelifted model is equipped with striking new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the updated Magnite showcases a chic dual-tone tan-and-black interior with contrasting silver accents and new seat upholstery. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle also features a 7-inch digital instrument cluster with enhanced graphics, a 360-degree around-view monitor, and a sunroof. Other notable interior features include automatic climate control, a push start/stop button, and a new key fob with remote start. In terms of safety, the Magnite is equipped with six standard airbags, hill start assist, and vehicle stability management.

Under the hood, the Magnite continues to offer two engine choices from the previous model: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine generating 71bhp and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 99bhp and 160Nm of peak torque. Customers can opt for a five-speed manual transmission (standard on both engines) or a CVT automatic for the turbo-petrol variant, while the naturally aspirated engine also provides an optional five-speed automatic transmission.