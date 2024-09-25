 Nissan Magnite Facelift Officially Teased: What to Expect Before Launch in India
The updated Nissan Magnite is set to hit the Indian market on October 4, 2024, promising fresh updates and a modern look for the popular SUV.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Nissan Magnite |

Nissan India has teased the Magnite Facelift, offering a glimpse of the refreshed design, including new dual-tone 6-spoke alloy wheels. The updated Nissan Magnite is set to hit the Indian market on October 4, 2024, promising fresh updates and a modern look for the popular SUV.

The Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to come with the same engine choices as the current model. This includes a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which is likely to produce around 100bhp and up to 160Nm of torque, and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 72bhp and 96Nm. Buyers may have the option of a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox, catering to different driving needs. Nissan, however hasn’t confirmed any new updates regarding these powertrains.

Nissan Magnite Spy Shots

Nissan Magnite Spy Shots | Courtesy: WeGuide Auto

The Nissan Magnite Facelift is expected to come with several key upgrades, especially in its exterior design. This includes redesigned headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, a refreshed grille, updated taillights, and new color options. Inside, the SUV is likely to retain its original layout but may feature new seat materials and color accents.

It could also come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, wireless charging, and the familiar 7-inch digital driver display. On the safety side, six airbags might be added, while features like electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors are expected to continue.

The Nissan Magnite is currently available in different versions, such as the Kuro Edition, Geza Edition, and trims like XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium, with prices starting at Rs 6 lakh and going up to Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming facelift is expected to bring additional features and design tweaks, likely resulting in a higher price compared to the current model. Once launched, the updated Magnite will continue to compete with rivals like the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Hyundai Venue.

