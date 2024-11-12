New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance |

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance in India, priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). This new performance sedan brings together AMG’s signature power with advanced hybrid technology, aimed at delivering a high-energy driving experience. Equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system and debuting active rear-axle steering, the C 63 S E Performance is engineered for precise control and agility. With this launch, Mercedes-Benz concludes its 2024 lineup in India, setting a new benchmark in luxury performance for driving enthusiasts.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C 63 S E Performance in India, combining its signature luxury with powerful hybrid technology. This new model is powered by the world’s most potent four-cylinder production engine, delivering a remarkable 680 horsepower and 1,020 Nm of torque. Thanks to this advanced hybrid setup, the car achieves a quick 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. The AMG C 63 S E Performance also offers eight distinct drive modes—such as Electric, Sport, and Race—each calibrated to enhance performance based on driving conditions, making it a standout choice for those seeking both efficiency and exhilaration.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is packed with dynamic features that set it apart in the high-performance segment. Equipped with a fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, the model debuts AMG’s Drift Mode, enhancing agility by selectively directing power to the rear wheels. For track enthusiasts, the Track Pace feature intelligently manages electric power distribution to sharpen lap times. Comfort and control take center stage with the AMG Ride Control suspension, offering three modes—Comfort, Sport, and Sport+—tailored to driving conditions. Inside, a Burmester 15-speaker surround sound system elevates the audio experience. Rear-axle steering enhances handling precision, while the standard AMG Driver’s Package boosts the top speed to an exhilarating 280 km/h.

This model features 20-inch forged AMG alloy wheels and sports seats upholstered in Nappa leather, enhanced by options like carbon fiber trim and a head-up display for a premium experience. The dual 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment system, along with seat ventilation, elevates cabin comfort, while exclusive exterior paint finishes, such as the AMG matt graphite grey magno, add a personalized touch. For performance, buyers can opt for the AMG ceramic composite brakes. Bookings are now open, with deliveries expected by Q2 2025.