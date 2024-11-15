 MG Motor Rewards 2024 Indian Olympic Medalists with MG Windsor EVs
MG Motor Rewards 2024 Indian Olympic Medalists with MG Windsor EVs

The MG Windsor has quickly gained popularity, achieving over 15,000 bookings within 24 hours of its launch.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
MG Motor Rewards 2024 Indian Olympic Medalists with MG Windsor EVs

India's athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics showcased remarkable grit and determination, achieving impressive milestones and inspiring future generations. Recognizing their hard work and dedication, JSW Sports, along with MG Motor India, honored the medalists with the MG Windsor.

article-image

Indian Olympic medalists were felicitated in Chandigarh, where they were presented with MG Windsor vehicles for their outstanding achievements in sports like javelin throw, shooting, wrestling, and hockey. The ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, and Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus of JSW MG Motor India. Also present were Biju Balendran, Managing Director of JSW MG Motor India, along with other senior officials and MG dealers from across the country, making the event a grand celebration of India’s sporting success.

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV |

The MG Windsor has quickly gained popularity, achieving over 15,000 bookings within 24 hours of its launch and becoming the best-selling electric car in October. With its sleek design, spacious interiors, advanced safety features, smart technology, and high-end amenities, the MG Windsor has set a new standard in the passenger electric vehicle market.

article-image

MG Windsor EV features a 38kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 331 km on a single charge, ideal for daily city commutes. It is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque for a smooth and efficient drive. The front-wheel-drive setup ensures a balance between performance and efficiency. With four driving modes—Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport—drivers can customize their experience, positioning the Windsor EV as a strong contender in the electric vehicle segment.

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV |

MG Windsor EV boasts a cutting-edge interior featuring a 15.6-inch touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, offering seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For enhanced comfort, it includes a four-way electrically adjustable passenger seat and rear Aero-Lounge seats that can recline up to 135 degrees. The cabin is also equipped with a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting with 256 color options, and a panoramic sunroof. Focused on safety, the Windsor EV comes with electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear AC vents, ensuring both comfort and security for all passengers.

