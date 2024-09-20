Maruti Fronx Sales Breakthrough: 2 Lakh Units Sold in India

Maruti Suzuki Fronx |

Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV, the Fronx, has reached a major milestone by selling over 2 lakh units in India. Achieving this in just 17 months since its launch in April 2023, the Fronx is based on the popular Baleno and is sold through Maruti's premium Nexa outlets. This accomplishment, reached by mid-September 2024, showcases the strong demand and appeal of the Fronx in the Indian market.

Between April and August 2024, Maruti Suzuki sold 59,967 units of the Fronx, marking a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year. This translates to around 11,993 units per month, or nearly 400 units per day. By the end of August, the Fronx was just 5,298 units short of reaching the 2,00,000 sales milestone, which was achieved in the first half of September 2024.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx secured the fifth spot among the top-selling utility vehicles from April to August 2024. It also became Nexa's fastest SUV to reach the 2-lakh sales milestone, achieving this goal five months earlier than the Maruti Grand Vitara. In the first five months of FY2025, Maruti Suzuki led the utility vehicle segment with a 25.55 percent market share, with the Fronx playing a crucial role in driving growth. Of the seven UV models in Maruti's lineup, only three recorded positive year-on-year sales growth during this period.

Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza continues to lead the company's utility vehicle sales, with 78,337 units sold, reflecting a 17 percent growth. Close behind is the Ertiga MPV, which saw a significant 52 percent rise in sales, reaching 77,620 units. The Fronx takes third place with 59,967 units sold, marking a 15 percent increase. Despite strong competition from rivals like the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue, the demand for the Fronx remains robust. Another contender in the market is the Toyota Taisor, a rebadged version of the Fronx, produced by Maruti Suzuki for Toyota.